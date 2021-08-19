Stonebwoy's wife pays medical bills of orphan with kidney disease, plead for more support for her

Dr Louisa with the girl

Dr Louisa Satekla-Ansong, on Monday, August 16, 2021, provided financial assistance to 18-year-old chronic kidney disease (CKD) patient at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH) Renal Dialysis Unit (RDU) to aid her put on dialysis to survive.

The Ghanaian Dental Surgeon's support comes after her very informative Instagram live session with resident nephrologist at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, gained prominence in the country across the internet. The session which discussed “the rising epidemic- kidney failure in the youth” attracted a call from a clinical psychologist at the KBTH RDU seeking her assistance.



“A few weeks ago, I hosted an Instagram live session with Dr Akosua Asomaning, a resident nephrologist at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, to discuss “the rising epidemic- kidney failure in the youth,” She posted on Instagram. “It was a very informative session which many benefited greatly from. Shortly after that, I received a message from a clinical psychologist at the Korle Bu renal dialysis unit seeking my assistance for an 18-year-old CKD patient who needs to be put on dialysis to survive.”



“Unfortunately, she’s an orphan and has absolutely no one she can seek help from. Her cousin with whom she lives has exhausted all of her savings due to this illness. I was there yesterday to help her with the money needed for the dialysis- things got very emotional and we all wept because they were planning on giving up and going to stay in their village and wait for the worst to happen,” she added

18-year-old Naomi was diagnosed with chronic kidney disease. A condition that has left her with an adverse and significant effect on her physical and emotional health, and lifestyle.



Meanwhile, Dr Louisa Satekla-Ansong is pleading with the general public to support 18-year-old Naomi and her Faustina with some funds to improve their wellbeing. “Naomi and her cousin Faustina will really appreciate any form or support you can give them via her mobile money account 0246628013 (Faustina Dede)”