Stonebwoy shares dream of finding that song to take over the world

Stonebwoy says it takes one song to blow

Stonebwoy speaks at ‘Money Summit’

Bhim boss advises artistes to never give up



Stonebwoy says it takes one song to blow



BET Award-winning artiste, Livingstone Etse Satekla, better known by his stage name Stonebwoy, has encouraged artistes to keep recording songs until they break through.



The dancehall artiste said this while talking to an audience when he attended a conference dubbed ‘Money Summit’. The programme took place at the Academic City University College in Accra.

“Continue to record songs, it only takes one song to break through. One song; so, keep kicking. Even me, I’m still waiting for that song every day to be consistent,” he said.



At the conference, the artiste emphasised he was relentless about finding ‘that song’ that will take the world by storm, and then added that when that happens, he will know he has reached his goal.



“I’m always in the studio. You know, so I am looking for that song. That song, that will blow the whole world. Then I know I’ve gotten to that level. And I’d be honest if anybody asks me Stone you reach? I’ll say yes I reach,” Stonebwoy added.



