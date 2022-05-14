1
Menu
Entertainment

Stonebwoy shares official video for 'Therapy'

Video Archive
Sat, 14 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

International Ghanaian music icon, Stonebwoy, has released the official visuals of his new single "Therapy", available on YouTube. The video premiere comes nearly two weeks after he was signed on to Universal Music Group label divisions.

Directed by J Willz, the video follows the Ghanaian star and his "soulmate" walking from both ends of the road to the point where they meet each other. It was shot at a myriad of locations between Accra and the Eastern Region.

"Therapy" combines the dynamic elements of R&B with the gritty percussion of Afrobeats, with Stonebwoy riding the beat with his smooth vocals. Essentially a love song, the track kicks hard with a driving beat and all the right flavors for dance floors worldwide. Throughout the song, the singer is openly defenseless as he expresses his eternal love for his soulmate and proclaims her love to be his therapy.

Universal Music Group's (UMG) new partnership with Stonebwoy "showcases the label's global commitment to introducing the Ghanaian musician's eclectic sound and Ghanaian music culture to new audiences around the world," according to a statement from the label.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
I lost money, relatives because of MenzGold – Stonebwoy
Arsenal boss makes Thomas Partey untouchable amidst transfer interest
‘Once your madam, always your madam’ – Tornado pokes Schwarzenegger over Delay’s appointment
From office cleaner to Westminster University graduate: The story of Elliot Hagan
How a DOVVSU officer allegedly snatched husband of complainant
Adongo descends on Bawumia over high inflation figures
Serwaa Amihere, Bridget Otoo lead Ghanaian condemnation of murdered Nigerian student
10 other jobs John Mahama could focus on should he never become president again
'Halt your populist rhetoric or face our wrath' - Fixing The Country Movement cautions Haruna Iddrisu, others
UGBS denied me admission despite having aggregate 9 – Education Minister recounts
Related Articles: