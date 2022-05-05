Stonebwoy signed to Def Jam records

Stonebwoy

Ghanaian Afropop, Dancehall, and Reggae Musician, Stonebwoy has been signed by Def Jam Recordings African-American record label, owned by Universal Music Group.

Universal Music Group (UMG) label divisions Def Jam Recordings, 0207 Def Jam and Def Jam Africa made the announcement on social media, welcoming the Afro-pop legend to the family.



Def Jam Africa will represent his music across Africa, whilst Def Jam Recordings will become his label home in the U.S. with 0207 Def Jam supporting the record in the U.K.



This partnership between labels showcases UMG’s global commitment to introducing Stonebwoy’s eclectic sound and Ghanaian music culture to new audiences around the world.

In a Twitter, post, the record label said,” We are buzzing as we welcome Ghanaian Afro-pop Legend @stonebwoy to the Def Jam Recordings Africa Family. Stay tuned for fresh fire as he drops his brand-new single and lyric video, #Therapy.”



Below is the tweet:



