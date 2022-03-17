2
Menu
Entertainment

Stonebwoy spotted on set with legendary Alpha Blondy

Stonebwoy And Alphaaa Stonebwoy and Alpha Bondy

Thu, 17 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stonebwoy hangs out with Alpha Blondy

Stonebwoy flies to Cote d'Ivoire for video shoot

Stonebwoy becomes first artiste to collaborate on Alpha Blondy’s ‘Jerusalem’

Stonebwoy has been spotted shooting a music video with the legendary artiste, Seydou Kone, popularly known as Alpha Blondy, on his iconic song ‘Jerusalem’ which was produced in 1986.

This comes after Alpha mentioned in earlier reports that he had recruited dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy, to add some spice to his evergreen song.

In a video that has since gone viral, Alpha Blondy was spotted on a vast land assumed to be on top of a hill, with the BHIM Boss who donned a black attire.

This has since gotten social media users talking about the collaboration.

Stonebwoy becomes the first musician to produce an official remix of the song with the legendary artiste a little over a decade since he rose to prominence in the music scene.

The remixed song by the two artistes, according to Alpha, was composed to herald the diversity and concurrence among Christians, Jews, and Muslims in Jerusalem.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by GH Gossip (@ghgossipdotcom)

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
You’re setting Ghana on course for a civil war – Prof Adei to Mahama
Akufo-Addo instructed me to stop construction - Deputy Foreign Minister
Why Bagbin must declare Fomena MP’s seat vacant – Asiedu Nketia explains
Prof. Atuguba failed Conveyance Law at the law school – Ken Agyapong alleges
Review free SHS – Prof. Adei tells government
Local Governance expert slams Samira Bawumia
Police refusing to release Oliver after court order, activist back on hunger strike
Soldiers injured in Bawku clash reportedly airlifted to 37 Military Hospital
Ghanaian cleaner to the US White House set to become a neurosurgeon
Confirmed Baba Yara to host Ghana vs Nigeria match