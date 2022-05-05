Stonebwoy spotted with Kanye West’s Creative Director

Stonebwoy with Coodie Simmons

Stonebwoy has been spotted with the creative director for Kanye West, Clarence "Coodie" Simmons. The Ghanaian musician and pioneer linked up with the acclaimed screenwriter, cinematographer, and producer in New York a few hours after Universal Music Group announced his addition to the Def Jam artist family.

Though it is unclear what the collaboration entails, it is believed Coodie Simmons will serve as the creative director for Stonebwoy's new obsession smash single, "Therapy." The single is the first from his newly signed record deal with Def Jam, which is home to some of the continent's biggest names in hip-hop, Afrobeats, and trap talent.



Since its debut nearly 48 hours ago, "Therapy" has received a massive welcome from music lovers both at home and abroad, as well as received positive reviews from fans and music professionals. According to Universal Music Group, the song will be a standout single from Stonebwoy’s brand new album, due for a mid-2022 premiere.

"Therapy" follows an already distinguished career that comprises four albums and numerous hit singles. The track, which is primarily a love song, kicks hard with a driving beat and all the right flavor for dance floors all over the world.



Coodie Simmons, who is part of a duo alongside Chike Ozah, spent 22 years chronicling the life and career of rapper Kanye West. In October 2019, Coodie, a former stand-up comedian turned music video and documentary director, and his longtime creative partner and co-director, Ozah, Over the last three years, he has worked on taking 330 hours of footage and editing it down to three feature-length documentaries, titled "Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy," a documentary film about the life of rapper, record producer, and fashion designer Kanye West.