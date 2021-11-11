Stonebwoy takes a bite of IGP, publicity stunts and ‘greedy men’ single

On this episode of Talkertainment, Stonebwoy opens up on his latest fight against illegal mining (galamsey).

Stonebwoy, the newest anti-galamsey advocate, explains why he chose the term ‘Greedy men’ as the title for his latest song which frowns on illegal mining.



In an interview with Talkertainment host, Elsie Lamar, the BHIM Nation boss also shares his opinion about the new IGP, George Akufo-Dampare, and issues surrounding the recent arrest of his colleagues (Medikal and Shatta Wale)



He also touches on the practice of publicity stunts in the entertainment industry and how everyone including artistes should be held accountable for their wrongdoings.

Stonebwoy also discloses how he manages to toggle between school, family, and his demanding music career.



Watch out for more interesting revelations in the full interview below.



