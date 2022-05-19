0
Stonebwoy to headline AFROPUNK Festival in Miami

Stonebwoy Afropump Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy

Thu, 19 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

AFROPUNK has announced Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy as a eadline artiste for Planet AFROPUNK Live Experience, as the festival marks it first foray into Miami.

The three day event brings to Miami a collection of musicians, artists, entrepreneurs, activists connected together by their vibrant and diverse roots that make up the Afro-Caribbean and Afro-Latinx community. It will host a panel of expert speakers to touch on some of the most thought provoking discussions, followed by two days of live music and art exhibitions.

Slated for May 20-May 22 at The Urban, the multiple award winning Ghanaian reggae & dancehall and afropop artiste is expected to bring his incredible catalog and take the audience from across the world on an artistic journey with his highly rated performances.

He has been a critical landmark of continental representation in the global arena with international touring, standout collaborations and a trail of prevalent singles.

