Stonebwoy to headline City Splash Festival In UK

Ghanaian artiste Stonebwoy has been announced as the headliner for this year’s City Splash Festival in the UK.

A raft of names will be joining Stonebwoy on the bill for the 1-day festival, including Mr. Eazi, Barrington Levy, Protege, Kranium, Sister Nancy, Luciano, and more.



The maiden edition was the talk of the Summer with many people saying it was one of the best new events to hit London in a long time. City Splash festival will take place Sunday (May 29) at Brockwell Park, Brixton.



City Splash is a one-day festival bringing the hottest carnival vibes to South London with the biggest artists in reggae, dancehall, afrobeat and more. The festival aims to help celebrate the impact and importance of the Caribbean and African music on British culture, according to the organizers.



“Reggae, Dancehall and Afrobeats influence on youth culture in London run deep, the genre’s heartbeat rhythm and lyrics about love, redemption and life deeply affect fashions, lifestyles, friendships and unify strangers internationally. We’re hyped to be bringing it again to South London May 2022,” the organizers said in a statement.

“We’re heading across South London this year to the beautiful Brockwell Park in Brixton! With better access for everyone and more transport links than before, we think it’s perfect for the 2nd edition of City Splash. Due to the site change, we will be able to bring you more stages filled with International and local artists, plus extra traders and food vendors for the perfect event,” the statement added



In 2021, the four-time Best Reggae/Dancehall Act in Africa made the UK his own when he took over three cities: London, Birmingham, and Manchester, for a star-studded three-city leg of his Anloga Junction album tour.



