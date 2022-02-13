Stonebwoy to perform with Morgan Heritage, Billie Eilish

Stonebwoy to perform with Hollywood stars

Uppsala Reggae Festival will return in July, and the festival as announced has its full 2022 lineup.

Africa’s most revered reggae and dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy (now known in recent times as 1 GAD), has been confirmed as the headline artiste for the festival scheduled for Fyrishov in Uppsala, Sweden after his critically acclaimed kinetic performance in 2019.



He will perform alongside other elite performers, including Morgan Heritage, Gentleman, Max Romeo, Hempress Sativa, Million Stylez Syster Sol, Billie Eilish, Harry Styles, and more.



Now in its 21st edition, Uppsala Reggae Festival will take place across one full weekend: July 29th – 30th.



This will be Stonebwoy’s second appearance at the festival after 2019. Back in August, 2014, the multiple award-winning iconic artiste kicked off his world tour in the Euro-zone.

He performed in Germany, Italy, Spain, and Austria. His second Euro tour saw him thrill fans in Denmark, Finland, and Sweden, performing at renowned festivals, including Reggae Sumfest, Afro nation festival, Rotterdam reggae festival, Uppsala Reggae Festival, and Rototom Sunsplash.



Uppsala Reggae Festival is Scandinavia’s first and largest pure reggae festival and attracts hardcore reggae fans from all over the North, but also guests from near and far, with a general interest in music.



Uppsala Reggae Festival is a festival with an open and friendly atmosphere with a mix of people even when it comes to age.



In connection with the first Uppsala Reggae Festival 2001, national TV put the epithet “Scandinavias Reggae Mecca” on the festival and it was then and still is the largest in the Nordic countries and has become one of the qualitatively best reggae festivals in Europe.