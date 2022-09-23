1
Stonebwoy uncovers evil agenda against his career by industry players

Stonebwoy Dwqb.png Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy

Fri, 23 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dancehall singer, Stoenbwoy has announced that he will stay strong and keep his head high despite the plans against his career by some Ghanaian industry players who sabotage him.

On Friday, September 24, the singer published a screenshot of a conversation with a friend who had received a tipoff of a plot against his brand.

In their chart, the sender brought to the fore how Stonebwoy's colleagues have been pitched against him by these same stakeholders in the music industry.

"KING, honestly the agenda against you is wild o. Very wild. Some industry players say ‘he is not there for us, when we need him.’ Reason they keep pitching..." the unknown sender told Stonebwoy.

In response, the 'Gidigba' singer published the screenshot to officially announce to the public all the schemes and arrows fired at him.

"Topic for another day, Time is the master...We See Them And We Know Them.. Still We Stand #Gidigba," he tweeted.

