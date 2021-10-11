Stonebwoy was first to help when fire raged my house – Beverly Afaglo

• Stonebwoy supported Beverly with money back in August

• She has applauded celebrities who offered support when fire gutted her house



• The actress has also advised Ghanaians to be careful of their utterances



Ghanaian actress, Beverly Afaglo, has revealed that Dancehall artiste, Livingstone Etse Satekla, better known by his stage name Stonebwoy, was the first celebrity to have sympathized with her when fire consumed her house on August 9, 2021.



According to the actress, the massive love exhibited by known and unknown celebrities was overwhelming, including people she wasn’t expecting help from.



Speaking on UTV’s United Showbiz entertainment show, Mrs. Afaglo Baah narrated how Stonebwoy came in quickly to commiserate with her for the loss.

“That very evening, I think one of the very first celebrities that called to sympathize and send me money was Stonebwoy. When he called, what he said was sister this is not about saying sorry; we all must help. He immediately took my account number and sent me money."



The actress furthered that Ghanaians should be cautious of what they say about celebrities when they have challenges because, in as much as they have money, their lifestyle is also expensive.











Background

On Monday, August 9, 2021, news broke of a fire outbreak that destroyed the home of actress, Beverly Afaglo.



The building located in Tema was brought down to ashes, not even the Ghana National Fire Service could handle the situation. According to the actress, not even a single property was saved except the clothes she had on yesterday.



She announced the news of the tragic situation in an Instagram post: “My house burnt down to ashes within 4hrs ...... Everything gone, my passports, clothes, shoes, bags, wigs, jewellery, perfumes, my furniture, my kitchen everything gone. My kids room and all their clothes everything is gone. I’m left with what I wore out that’s all. Thank God there are no casualties but where do I start from?”



Some colleagues and friends of the actress sent in words of encouragement to the wife of singer Praye Honeho.