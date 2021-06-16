Stonebwoy, wife celebrate 4th marriage anniversary

Stonebwoy and wife Dr Louisa Satekla

•Today marks exactly four years since the couple got married

• They tied the knot in a star-studded ceremony on June 16, 2017



•Stonebwoy’s wife shared pictures of themselves on social media to mark the anniversary



Today, June 16 2021 marks exactly four years since dancehall musician, Stonebwoy got married to his sweetheart Louisa Ansong.



The two lovebirds tied the knot on June 16, 2016, in a plush private wedding ceremony in Accra.



To commemorate the day, Stonebwoy’s wife shared beautiful photos of herself with her husband and captioned it;

“4 Years and counting. Happy Anniversary to us.”



The couple has since welcomed two children, Jidula Catherine Setakla and Janam Livingstone Setakla Jnr, a one-year-old son who shares the same birthday with his father.



