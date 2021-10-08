Stonebwoy working with Grammy-nominated UK producer

Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy

Ghanaian Afrobeats and Dancehall singer, Stonebwoy, has been seen in the studio with UK based record producer working on new music for his upcoming fifth studio album.

Stonebwoy has been teasing fans with the works of his new album with the hashtag #album5.



The “Putuu Freestyle” hitmaker was spotted in the studio with Nana Rogues a renowned grammy-nominated Ghanaian UK producer.



Nana Rogues who has Ghanaian roots produced for notable UK artists such as rapper Dave, Ella Mai, Ms Banks, Emeli Sande, J Hus, Headie One.



Nana Rogues is well known for also producing and writing Drake’s platinum-selling single ‘Passion Fruit’ and ‘Skepta Interlude’ off Drake’s LP More Life in 2017.

This will not be the first time Nana Rogues and Stonebwoy will be working together as they both worked on Nana Rogues’ produced single ‘Don’t Stress’ released in 2019.



Stonebwoy last released an album in 2020 when his critically acclaimed Anloga Junction featured Keri Hilson, Zlatan Ibile and more.



There is not much known about Stonebwoy’s forthcoming project but we will be updating you guys with all the info on our social media pages.



