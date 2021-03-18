Stop advising women to accept cheating partners – Christiana Awuni to Counsellor Oduro

Kumawood Actress, Christiana Awuni

Ghanaian actress Christiana Awuni has descended on Counsellor Charlotte Oduro for attempting to suppress the rights of women in their relationships.

The actress told Nana Romeo on AccraFM’s mid-morning drive show on Wednesday, 17 March 2021 that Counsellor Oduro’s assertion that women should constantly forgive their cheating husbands and rather pamper them is problematic.



“It can bring a lot of issues, especially for men. By her statement, she thinks she is doing the women any good but she is destroying the men”.



She also noted that “most men will definitely cheat”.

However, she mentioned that men should not cause women to accept cheating to the extent of normalising it.



She, therefore, advised that counsellors handle such relationship issues from both perspectives and desist from vilifying one party against the other.