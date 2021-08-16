Stop asking during sex if we love you – Grandpa to women

Actor Grandpa

Actor, Grandpa, has advised women to quit asking their partners whether they really love them in the middle of a hot sexual escapade.

According to Grandpa, there is no man who will admit that he is not in love with a woman he is having sex with especially while they are in the middle of the act and he is enjoying himself.



Talking to Adwen the Love Doctor on eTV Ghana’s adult show In Bed with Adwen, he noted that it is a very senseless question asked at the wrong time.



“You need to look at the person’s gestures and mannerisms towards you to know whether he loves you or not. If I’m with a woman and I love her, my actions will show. When my penis is in your vagina, you don’t expect that I’ll tell you I don’t love you”, Grandpa further added.

The actor confessed that he has never seen any man who has replied no to that question during sex before and this is because no such man exists.



He promised that if he ever comes across such a man, he will give him an amount of GHC1000 for free.