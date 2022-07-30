Stop complaining and do your part to fix the country - ‘Obroni’ Yaa Baby to Ghanaians

Yaa Baby advices Ghanaians on what to do to save the country

Source: SVTV Africa

American based in Ghana, Chloe Rose Awuah, AKA Yaa Baby, has encouraged Ghanaians to quit complaining and be more patriotic if they wish to see a better country.

In a chat on SVTV Africa with DJ Nyaami, Yaa Baby indicated that Ghanaians must be more patriotic in appreciating the culture and traditions of the country.



She added that instead of admonishing the president and his government, Ghanaians must find creative ways to help fix the country’s problem.



“Instead of insulting the president on social media and complaining about Ghana, why don’t you do fundraising to fix it? What are you doing to fix the problem,” she quizzed.



In response to why Americans focus on pushing a positive agenda about their country, Yaa Baby simply answered “patriotism.”

“We are taught to be patriotic. We are told to respect the flag. We are told to respect the country. We are told to respect the rules. We are showing the benefits of our country. When the country is positive; it develops.



But we (Ghanaians) focus on ‘pull him down,’ negativity. People complain about flooding, but they don’t desilt their gutters. We can’t rely on the government for everything. It’s not the government’s job to clean your gutter for you,” she explained.



Moreover, the one-time ‘Made in Ghana’ ambassador stated that tourism is the best way to sell Ghana to the world. Yaa Baby added with “the right situation, Ghana could be a major place for tourism. Ghanaians must appreciate the kente, language, clothes because that is what will help promote the country.”