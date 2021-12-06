Stop crying for Akuapem Poloo, she’s unremorseful – Entertainment analyst

Akuapem Poloo, Actress

According to entertainment analyst Koka, people should stop sympathizing with Akuapem Poloo because she brought her current situation to herself. He described Akuapem Poloo as unrepentant and unremorseful.

Kwaku Osei Koranteng Asiedu, popularly known as Koka, stated this observation during a discussion about Akuapem Poloo’s failed appeal on Simply Showbiz.



He opined that Akuapem Poloo refused to reinvent herself after her first court hearing. Instead, she went back to her old ways of courting attention using indecent antics, which may have affected her appeal ruling.



“The person involved had a lot of opportunities to relive her life. Judges are everywhere. Their judgment is influenced by a lot of things. The question you ask yourself is, did the person in question live a remorseful life? Did she try to make it difficult for the judge in the ruling? No! She made it easier. She went back to her normal life of doing all the wrong things again.”

Koko also pointed out that the public image Akuapem Poloo courted may have contributed to the failed appeal.



“I believe how you carry yourself tells who you are. And the way you hold yourself will be difficult for some changes to happen in your life. And that is where we find ourselves. Nobody should be worried that they tried and couldn’t help because you can’t cry more than the bereaved".



“For me, the appeal was was weak in the sense that before Akuapem Poloo’s son has always been taken care of by her mom. And that narrative is in the public domain.”