Stop disturbing us with break-up stories - Apostle Suleman

Apostle Suleman Sdff.png Founder of Omega Fire Ministries International, Apostle Johnson Suleman

Thu, 30 Jun 2022 Source: mynigeria.com

General Overseer of the Omega Fire Ministries International, Apostle Johnson Suleman has reacted to the recent marriage break-ups happening in the entertainment industry.

The popular preacher took to Twitter to ask Nigerians involved in break-ups to stop announcing it on social media.

His comment comes shortly after JJC Skillz announced his separation from actress, Funke Akindele. The couple were married for five years and shared two children.

Earlier this week, Chacha Eke also revealed that her marriage to filmmaker, Austin Faani has come to an end.

Reacting to the recent developments, Apostle Suleman tweeted: "Stop disturbing us with break-up stories.. When they bought you shawarma, did you give us? Have a great day!"

