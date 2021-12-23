Stop doubting the ability of Ghanaian artistes to fill O2 arena – King Promise

King Promise, Highlife and Afrobeat singer

There have been several rants and speculations on social media by netizens on the inability of Ghanaian artistes to fill the entertainment complex on the Greenwich Peninsula in Southeast London, the O2 Arena.

These speculations came up on social media following the choke up by masses of people at the O2 Arena when Wizkid made a stop during his Made in Lagos Tour on November 28 this year.



However, in an interview on TV3 New Day, Ghanaian singer King Promise urged all doubting Thomas's to be optimistic and cease the assertion that Ghanaian artistes would be unable to fill up the entertainment complex when organizing a show just as the Nigerian superstar did.



"We all need to come together and stop being pessimistic. I am very optimistic. When I plan, I always believe that anything is possible".



"It is not a joke, but it is possible. Everything takes a lot of hard work. It's a big feat to achieve what Wizkid did. He has been doing this for almost 15 years of his life, and it took him a lot to get there," he added.

The 'slow down' hitmaker stated that admirable improvements are currently taking place in the Ghanaian music industry, and that will amount to the overall noticeable achievements of Ghanaian music for large international appeal.



"There is so much emerging in the Ghanaian music label now. People are getting signed on big labels and doing amazing stuff. A lot more Ghanaians will follow and do more similar stuff like that."



He further stated that "this shows that Ghanaian music is great and people out there, we have to take our music to the out there."



King Promise urged all fans to keep supporting his music and brand to propagate Ghana music to the world.