Stop everything now and pray for Kufuor - Schwarzenegger reacts to former president’s weeping video

Former president Kufuor shedding tears (L)

Ghanaian socialite, Afia Schwarzenegger, has solicited prayers for former president John Agyekum Kufuor over the passing of his wife, Madam Theresa Kufuor.

Her comments are in reaction to a viral video in which the former president was drowned in tears while interacting with visitors at his residence.



In the said video, a grief-stricken Kufuor was captured in the midst of some sympathizers with his brother, Addo Kufuor.



In what looked like he was sharing details of what led to the death of his wife, he suddenly broke down in tears.



Some individuals including his son tried to console him but the tears did not stop flowing down his checks.



The development which seems to have caught the attention of Afia Schwarzenegger, has triggered her to plead with Ghanaians to intercede on the statesman’s behalf.

Seemingly moved by Kufuor’s tears, she shared the video and wrote,



“Please stop everything you are doing now... and pray for our father, Ex-President Kufuor. papa, it is well with your soul. Rip Mama Theresa Kufuor.”



Earlier, Kufuor’s aide, Dr Kwabena Osei-Adubofour, in an interview with Adom News, said the former president was really hit by the death of his wife.



“The death happened yesterday late in the afternoon, and the old man [Kufuor] did not take it lightly at all because it was a shock to him. But this morning, I have seen that he has recovered from the shock,” he stated.



Background



On October 1, the Former First Lady of Ghana, Mrs. Theresa Kufuor passed on at age 87.



The incident was said to have occurred at home, in Peduase, on the Aburi mountain.





