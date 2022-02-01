Stop fooling and get a life - Nigel Gaisie claps back at a troll

Prophet Nigel Gaisie preaching at his chapel in Accra

Popular Ghanaian preacher, Nigel Gaisie, has gone hard on a Facebook user who tagged him as a 'false prophet' in his recent post made on Ghanaian football, Sulley Muntari.



On Monday, January 31, the leader and founder of the Prophetic Hill Chapel, published an image of former Black Stars player, Muntari on his official Facebook page describing him as a bold and daring young man.



The preacher added that the footballer dares to criticise people without fear or favour, a character he also exhibits.

Nigel Gaisie's harmless post attracted a troll who cautioned him not to make any pronouncement on footballer's life.



Mr Gaisie's post read: "My man, any day, any time....blant, no nonsense man! Like shy man but bold like me laaa......straight and forward man...no lok>lek3''png."



In response, Micheal SarkCess Gagakuma, commented: "We beg don’t come and prophecy any koloolo prophesy on him. We know you."



The man of God regarded as one of the most talked-about preachers in the country showed no mercy to the internet troll.



In a savage clap back, Prophet Gaisie instructed his critic to quit fooling on social media and focus on building his life.

"Micheal SarkCess Gagakuma 2022, you are still fooling ***get a life," the preacher wrote.



