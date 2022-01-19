Stop making music videos under trees – Gospel musicians advised

Winnie Mandela Cann, Media personality

Ghanaian media personality, Winnie Mandela Cann, popularly known as Aba Guy Guy, says Ghanaian gospel musicians need to upgrade on their music video ideas to help push them further.

In an interview with Doctar Cann on Happy FM’s Showbiz Xtra, she said this while talking about how Ghanaian musicians can get into the Nigerian market.



“We still have gospel artistes who still stand in gardens and stand beside swimming pools or under mango trees to record their music videos”, she lamented.



According to her, music videos are very important because even if the song is not as nice as people would love, a beautiful and captivating music video can help push the song more. She advised Ghanaian gospel musicians to come up with new and better ideas for music videos instead of the regular garden, seaside or rocky setting.

Using Gifty Adorye as an instance, she noted that the singer is very talented and will blow in no time in the Nigerian market if she is given a platform in Nigeria because, in as much as she is a gospel musician, she knows how to put up a good show but “What is her management doing to push her into the Nigerian market?”.



Aba Guy Guy mentioned that, if any Ghanaian artiste sees a Nigerian artiste whose craft blends well with theirs and believes they can work together, he or she (the Ghanaian artiste) should move to the person and create the needed relationship because that is how Ghanaians can gradually break into the Nigerian market with their music.



In conclusion, she tipped that, “If you’re collaborating with them, make sure that the contract benefits you too. It shouldn’t just be that you record and go away. Find a way to go there too and make sure the contract benefits them here and you there as well”.