Stop making your relationship issues a story-time for your friends - Musician advises

Zakia Kunge on the panel

Ghanaian musician Zakia Kunge, has advised people, ladies especially, to stop involving friends so much in issues that happen in their relationships.

Speaking on eTV Ghana’s ‘Girl Vibes’ with host, Ayishatu Zakaria Ali,she noted that “It is when you start to tell people these things that you start to feel foolish”. She confessed that this is something she had to learn by herself from past relationships and experiences.



She explained that “Between you and your boyfriend, it’s love so you can just let things go after some time but when you tell a friend, they start to bash you and make you feel stupid for forgiving him, and even in some cases, force you to give your boyfriend a payback for whatever he did that hurt you meanwhile it probably wasn’t much of a big deal”.

Relationship and sex coach, and banker, Afia Sika, also interviewed on the show, sided with Zakia on this, adding that these so called friends may even push you to end the relationship because they are probably jealous of your relationship, as they may be going through worse things in theirs.



She advised that women keep their relationship issues personal because “what people do not know, they cannot use it against you”, Afia concluded.