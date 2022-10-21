Stop misinterpreting my ‘Cum’; it’s just slang - Ceedi3 to critics

Ghanaian music producer, Ceedi3 Gh

Source: Nana Yaw Wiredu, Contributor

Ghanaian music producer, Ceedi3 Gh responsible for the production of some of the biggest African acts like Tinny, Kwabena Kwabena, Timaya, Yaw Sarpong, Trigmatic, and Wutah to mention a few has announced the release of his own project for the year 2022.

Ceedi3 has worked hard as a producer, cementing his name and legacy in the music production industry in Ghana.



Having made songs like Edey Pain you, My Baby, Control and I don't care as a duo, Ceedi3 as an independent artist has created solo masterpieces like Fallen, kiss kiss to his name.



Currently, Ceedi3 has released his newest single titled, cum 2 Papa, which he co-produced with another amazing producer, Jess Kyng.



However, on this project, some critics on radio are trying to relate the title ‘Cum’ to sexual while it’s just slang.

According to the artiste this project, Cum 2 Papa, is him showing his cleverness as both a producer and artist: "The song has nothing to do with what critics are trying so hard to push," Ceedi3 commented.



Ceedi3 also mentioned that: "Music slang can most often be misinterpreted as sexual but from his angle was just slanging the word Come to Cum."



Ceedi3 in his final words said: "Music has been an integral part of my life, even when I'm not recording, my work as a producer means I am always close to the music creation process, which is why Cum 2 Papa means so much to me because I get to share all my experience and knowledge and a great story with all the listeners of this project.



This is why I encourage all good music lovers to hop on this one, cum 2 Papa, you are going to love it.”