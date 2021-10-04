Stop organizing needless workshops – Oboy Siki to Okraku Mantey

Mark Okraku Mantey is Deputy Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture

Popular Kumawood Actor Dada Santo known as Oboy Siki has urged the Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mark Okraku Mantey, to pay attention to the welfare of actors and actresses and stop organizing workshops.

Some veteran actors and actresses including musicians have come out publicly to solicit funds to support themselves in their troubling times because they have no one to rely on.



Some have died in their deplorable conditions due to the lack of support from managers of the industry.



Oboy Siki spoke on Kumasi-based Angel Fm's Entertainment show hosted by Ike De Unpredictable and which was monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



Oboy Siki explained that the Deputy Minister who has been in the Creative Arts industry should know better than solely organizing workshops for industry players.

He said the sector Minister and his Deputy have organized series of workshops that have not had any positive impact on the welfare of members of the industry.



“They will wait for an actor, actress and musician to come out and beg for money before they will contribute to supporting the person while some will not even get the support,” Oboy Siki explained.



He added: “If the Minister and Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture put measures in place which will improve the welfare of the Industry players, nobody will come out to beg for money.”



“Mark Okraku Mantey has been in the industry for so many years but ever since he was appointed as the Deputy Minister, all he knows is organizing workshops without thinking about the welfare of the industry players,” he lamented.