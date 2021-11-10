Stop overpraising Dampare, he’s just doing his job – Ola Michael

Movie producer cum radio presenter Ola Kwaku Michael

Movie producer cum radio presenter Ola Kwaku Michael has expressed dissatisfaction about how Ghanaians are praising IGP Dr. Dampare.

He believes that all the fuss is unnecessary and uncalled for.



Ghanaians have been hailing the inspector General of police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, for his quick response in combating crime in the country. Especially when the police arrested Shatta Wale and Medikal for causing fear and panic and brandishing a gun, respectively. But the movie director holds a different opinion.



Speaking on Onua TV’s Anigye Mmere with AJ Pounds, Ola Michael said he will only shower praises on the IGP if he arrests politicians who break the law.



“AJ let me tell you something. When you think you’re punishing a celebrity, you are rather increasing their fanbase and their popularity. The IGP is doing well, but you people should stop overpraising him. He’s doing his job. AJ do you get the same praises for the job you are doing? He’s doing what he’s paid and appointed to do,” he asserted.

He further explained that the Inspector General of Police position is never a child’s play, and people actually fight for that job. So if he’s doing what he is supposed to do, there’s nothing extraordinary about that. He continued by saying politicians are the only people who abuse the law and go scot-free. And if Dr. Dampare can tackle that menace, then he will join the lyrical praise of the IGP.



“We should stop praising him. Everyday Dampare, it’s becoming sickening already. Because people were killed during the election, is he doing anything about that? There were ministers and MP’s brandishing guns, not only that they were actually shooting it. What Has he done about that? I am yet to see him reject his salary, then I will say, yea, there’s a new guy. Until then, it’s much ado about nothing. We’re in Ghana people will start crucifying him", Ola told AJ Pounds.



