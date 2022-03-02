Stop peddling lies - Nana Aba tells Moesha

Nana Aba Anamoah

General Manager of GHOne Television, Nana Aba Anamoah, has requested Moesha to cease spreading false information about her friend, Sandra Ankobia.



According to the ace journalist, she strongly believes Sandra Ankobiah adores Moesha hence the decision to spew false stories about her is problematic.



“Without a shred of doubt, Sandra loves you too but stop peddling lies about her,” Nana Aba's response to Moesha read.

Sandra who chanced on the feed also said: “I love you too my dear but please get off social media and seek help.”



Social media has been on fire since Moesha divulged certain private details under Sandra Ankobiah’s picture on Instagram where she dressed in a green attire with a wine-coloured hair extension.



Moesha, a born-again socialite apologised to Sandra Ankobiah for spreading lies about her and went on to make some declarations about her life.



The message shared on social media read:



“Sandra, I’m very sorry for telling people that you had a boyfriend that was in jail for drugs, and I also heard it from people, and I never said it to make you look bad.

“Everyone talks about everyone in our industry. I know you’ve also spoken about me and laughed at my fake designers.



“I know you love me because God brought you into my life and you will marry my uncle and you two will love each other.



“No one will ever cheat on their partners, and I will pray for God to protect your marriage and God will provide for you and my uncle.



“You will go back to being a lawyer and you will defend prisoners and I will take people out of jail with the help of God Almighty and I will help many prostitutes to find a job and they will love us because we both date men for money and I will defend you because you are my in-law.”



