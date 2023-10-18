‘Stop pressuring yourselves, celebrity lifestyle may not be for you’ – Socialite to colleagues

Kiddwaya is a popular Nigerian socialite cum former BB Naija contestant

Big Brother Naija reality show star, Terseer Waya, popularly known as Kiddwaya, has asked his colleagues to stop pressuring themselves, adding that, not everyone is cut out for the 'celebrity lifestyle.

He has entreated his colleagues who find it difficult to fund or 'makeshift' for these flashy lifestyles to desist from such acts which according to him is embarrassing.



He also asked fans to stop fueling the pressure on their idols and striking unnecessary comparisons.



Kiddwaya, a son of flamboyant billionaire businessman and socialite, Terry Waya, made this known on Twitter amidst massive reactions from fans.



“Stop putting pressure on your faves. This lifestyle is not for everyone.

“To my colleagues. Stop putting pressure on yourselves. This lifestyle may not be for you,” his post read.





To my colleagues. Stop putting pressure on yourselves. This lifestyle may not be for you. — Kiddwaya ???? (@RealKiddWaya) October 16, 2023

To you kiddwaya……….



You no get any pressure sha continue. — Kiddwaya ???? (@RealKiddWaya) October 16, 2023

Unclear whom his post was specifically directed to, some netizens claim he might be referring to some of his housemates whom he fought with.