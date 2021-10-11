'Stop sending interns and NSS personnel on 'waakye' errands' – Nana Aba Anamoah

The wanton desire by most companies to convert interns and national service personnel into errand boys and girls is seemingly a growing trend in Ghana, a situation which Nana Aba Anamoah disapproves of.

According to the broadcaster, the main reason why these interns and NSS personnel are posted to companies is to serve, learn and develop their skills and not act as slaves.



Speaking in an exclusive interview which has gone viral, Nana Aba said she has observed the trend where interns and NSS personnel are sent on long errands to buy “waakye” and delegated other mundane roles which do not have a direct link to what they have been posted to these companies to do.



Nana Aba Anamoah intimated that companies should rather equip interns and NSS personnel with requisite skills and knowledge to set them up for career success.

“The fact that the old labored during their time to make it to wherever they now do not mean those coming up need to suffer as they did. I have a challenge with media houses, we do not give enough opportunities to young people. An intern who has been posted is sent on ‘waakye” buying duties until he or she is fed up,” she stated.



Watch the video below



