‘Stop sending me pictures of your private parts’ – Gambo cries out to ladies

Gambo is the VGMA Unsung Artiste of the Year

2022 VGMA Unsung Artiste of the Year, Annan Bashir popularly known as Gambo, has asked ‘thirsty ladies’ trooping into his DMs with pictures of their private parts to desist from such acts.



According to Gambo, who appears fed up with the act, the increasing rate at which women are making sexual passes at him is over the hook.



Gambo, whiles explaining that this first started as a ‘child’s play’, has established that the issue now has totally gone out of hand.

“Ghana Ladies‼️ It’s flattering having y’all hit on me but please take it easy with the naked videos y’all be sending. Especially those on my Snapchat. Regular body snap is ok but sending your p parts, stop. I don’t know if y’all do it cuz I have money or cuz I’m a fine boy but please!”



Gambo, who appears to be rich, has been in the news severally for inciting conversations centered on how to please women, particularly with money.



Recently, he established that men who have little or no money have no business chasing women.



The rapper is widely known for his extravagant lifestyle and money flaunting sprees on social media.



