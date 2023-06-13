Stop sleeping with ‘small girls’, build a mansion too – Oboy Siki told

Kumawood actor, Oboy Siki

Kumawood Actor, Nana Ofori Agyemang popularly known as Oboy Siki, has been admonished to channel his resources into securing a better future for himself rather than investing in womanizing.

Oboy Siki has been in the news for claiming that Agya Koo’s new mansion was built from proceeds he received from the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).



But the National Public Relations Officer (PRO) for Film Producers Association (FIPAG), Mawule Ekpe Peter, has urged the actor who once bragged about sleeping with 5,000 ladies to stop sleeping with young girls if he wants to build a nice house with money from acting.



'Abro', in an interview with Ambassador TV, revealed,



“There are so many Kumawood actors and actresses who have acquired a lot of properties through acting. I think Oboy Siki is jealous of Agya Koo and other Kumawood actors who are making it in life with acting money because he doesn’t have what they have.



“I knew Agya Koo was building a mansion since 2011 so I don’t understand why people are saying he built his mansion with NPP money because Agya Koo endorsed NPP in 2016. Instead of Oboy Siki appreciating Agya Koo and other Kumawood actors who are making it in life and advice the upcoming actors and actresses to learn from them, he is just condemning them because of envy and jealousy.

He however asked Ghanaians to commend Agya Koo instead of condemning his new initiative.



"We should thank God that Agya Koo didn’t come on social media to beg for money for food or hospital bills but rather he came out to tell the world acting has helped him. Kyeiwaa, McBrown, Akrobeto, Kwaku Manu, Lilwin and others have not endorsed any political party but if I show you what they have achieved with acting money, Ambassador you will be surprised” he observed.



“Oboy Siki cannot achieve anything with acting money because he wastes his money on young girls by fried eggs and indomie for them at night just to sleep with them”, he claimed.



