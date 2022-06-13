0
Stop taking aphrodisiacs before sex - Dr Sarbah warns men

Mon, 13 Jun 2022 Source: etvghana.com

The founder of Sarbash Herbal Center, Dr. Kwaku Sarbah, has advised men who take aphrodisiacs to stop taking them as they can weaken their bodies.

In an exclusive interview with Adwen on e.TV Ghana’s In Bed with Adwen Show, he emphasized that “This is the reason a lot of men have a weak penis. Some genuinely have weak penis while others are also just lazy but most men are weak in bed because of the aphrodisiacs they take”.

He disclosed that taking the aphrodisiacs only gives them strength for a while and weakens them permanently afterwards.

“Some go as far as not only weakening the penis but also your lungs and kidneys. If you’re aware of your weakness in bed, then seek help to cure your sickness but don’t take aphrodisiacs. It will continue to weaken your penis,” he cautioned.

The herbalist furthered that, there are way healthier options for men who want to last longer in bed and advised them to opt for that rather than relying on aphrodisiacs.

