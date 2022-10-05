Stop taunting Dr UN, he's a good man - Joyce Dzidzor begs media

Joyce Dzidzor begs Ghanaians to temper justice with mercy

Joyce Dzidzor Mensah has disclosed that living within Dr UN for two weeks made her notice a version of him that many people refuse to see.

Speaking in a viral video, the former AIDS ambassador asked the media to stop mudslinging the controversial Global Blueprint Excellence Awards organiser.



“The two-week contract has ended today and we shall continue when I am back in Ghana. On a more serious note, living with Dr UN made me see his kind of person. Please the media, stop destroying your own.



“He is not a bad person, he only had good intentions. I have lived with him and seen his character and I have seen his heart. It's so pathetic that the media will destroy a good soul like this to the extent that when he wants to apply for a job they tell him he is s scammer,” he revealed.



She also added that with all his qualifications, when he enters an institution to find a job, people tag him as a scammer and then turn him away.



She added that even if Dr UN has erred in the past those mistakes should not be used against him forever.

“With all his degrees and qualifications it is even difficult to achieve a lot, just because he decided to award good people.



“Please give him a chance. Everybody deserves a chance. Dear husband, Dr UN. I always want to have you around. Please count on me, I don't want to disappoint people because tomorrow is not for me,” she said.







ADA/DO