Stop using God’s name in your foolishness – Kumchacha tells Shatta Wale

Nicholas Osei, founder and leader of Heaven's Gate Ministry

Source: Justice Walker Junior, Contributor

Founder and leader of Heaven's Gate Ministry, Prophet Nicholas Osei well known as Kumchacha has expressed disappointment in Charles Nii Armah Mensah popularly known as Shatta Wale for attributing his gunshot hoax which took place on October 18, 2021, to God.

In social media posts, Shatta Wale claimed God told him to fake the gunshot attack on him adding that, one does not need to be a Member of Parliament before they can make an amendment to the laws of Ghana.



“All those that felt bad about the whole situation, I want to say am sorry ok. I had to do that sacrifice cuz God told me to. Will you forgive me now so we move to GOG and start jamming,” he wrote.



In another post, Shatta Wale added, “Now that you have forgiven me can you say thank you to IGP Ghana Police Service for calling all the religious leaders to caution them. Please clap for him.”

Reacting to the development on Monday’s edition of the ‘Best Entertainment Show’ on Okay FM, Kumchacha said God does not engage in fake revelations to his children, and so Shatta Wale should stop using God’s name in his hoodwinking.



“I love Shatta a lot but there are certain things he does which I don’t agree to. What again should God do for Shatta Wale? God has made you this popular, with a lot of goodies to show – what again should He do? He should calm down and be respectful; he goes overboard with his attitude. God does not allow people to fool in this manner, he should stop using God’s name in his foolishness. A pastor gave a prophecy about you, the thing never happened, why create things around it and later claim God told you to do such things?”



He continued, “You mean God will tell Shatta to fake death, how? God is powerful to engage in such nonsense. He should stop using God’s name to fool. The only thing I loved about the whole drama was the fact that, he apologized to his fans and everybody he caused havoc to through that fake death. There’s no human who is hundred per cent perfect but after your apology, don’t engage in other needless talks, saying God told you to fake such things. Don’t use God’s name in your foolishness. He always wants to stay relevant, he wants to be in the news each day and week.”