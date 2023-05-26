‘Stop washing your dirty linens in public’ – Gospel fraternity told

Popular Ghanaian gospel duo, Tagoe Sisters, has cautioned their colleagues to desist from what they describe as sharing their shortfalls with the whole world.

Sharing their concerns on the issue of backbiting, division, and lack of support in the gospel industry has been plagued with, the legendary singers said it isn’t the right way to go.



Speaking with Elsie Lamar on Talkertainment, they established that every industry has got its own issues but they do not broadcast it for people to wade into it like the gospel fraternity often does.



“As for competition, we are not competing with anyone but what we hate is that we put our issue out there. We are not supposed to put anything concerning the gospel fraternity out there for people to put their noses into it. We cannot be washing our dirty linens in public. You don’t have to put it out there for people to put their noses in there, commenting and so on. What is it?”



In recent times there have been growing concerns on an alleged disunity among the gospel fraternity.



Emphasizing on the level of competition among gospel singers, they added,

“You can never be me and I can never be you. If you know the one who have called you, you won’t bother about others. Why would you compete with others? Because what you can do, I can’t do, and what I can do, you can’t. why would you compete in the first place?



Watch the videos below:











EB/SARA