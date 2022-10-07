3
Stop wearing Kaftans and suits – Shatta Wale to Sarkodie

Fri, 7 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dancehall musician, Shatta Wale, has asked his colleague, Sarkodie, to desist from wearing outfits that project him as a corporate brand.

According to him, Sarkodie leans towards the hip-hop genre and as such, it is inappropriate for him to rock outfits that make him look very formal.

Speaking on the Good Evening Ghana show on October 6, 2022, Shatta Wale questioned why the rapper would want to appear like a politician or even a lawyer.

The dancehall artiste however, singled himself out while stating that he wants to look the part.

The Shatta Movement boss added that he would rather spend his money on more important things like cars, diamond necklaces and not on his appearance.

“I don’t want to speak, act, behave like them. I want to be like me. Now every artiste wants to act like a political, wearing Kaftan and suits all the time. Artiste? wearing kaftan? Davido is buying diamonds why don’t you buy some? He is buying expensive cars like Ferrari, Bugatti and the rest. Why don’t you also buy some? That’s what I am also focused on. As for Sarkodie, he could have been a good lawyer instead of a rapper. This is because of the way he dresses. The suit and kaftan is just too much,” he stated.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
