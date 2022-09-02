0
Menu
Entertainment

Strongman out with latest single dubbed 'Goated'

Strongman Goated Artwork Strongman's 'Goated' artwork

Fri, 2 Sep 2022 Source: GhBlogger

Ghana’s current hard-hitting rap icon, Strongman has set the tone for discussions after recent statements on his newest release dubbed; Goated.

He proves his mettle on this one with dope bars that will keep you rewinding and replaying until you figure out his punches' meaning.

Produced by ATown TSB, the spanking hip-hop groove is graced with a captivating intro from Strongman’s daughter, Simona.

Strongman smartly reinforces his worth as an unmatched talent in Ghana’s rap terrain.

You won’t have any right to doubt him for all the bragging done on this tune as he has proven himself with a solid track record since his entry onto the music scene.

Video directed by KobbyShots.

Strongman deserves his flowers, let’s give it to him as we stream ‘Goated’ across all digital music platforms.

Source: GhBlogger
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
I was in shock when Akufo-Addo allowed Dampare to mistreat me – Owusu-Bempah
Govt did not conduct pre-shipment inspection - Health Minister tells court
Hopeson Adorye on Owusu Bempah's NPP role
'I can’t believe what I am hearing from Owusu-Bempah' - NDC lawyer
Adom-Otchere 'celebrates' output of new A-G
Here are the 13 unaccredited PhD courses offered at University of Ghana
Okoman Council fires Akufo-Addo over Akuapem chieftaincy conflict
Rev. Owusu-Bempah hits Akufo-Addo, Bawumia
Wassa Akropong bank robbery suspects arrested; one shot dead
Akufo-Addo reinstates Sekondi-Takoradi MCE