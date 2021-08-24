Strongman talks about coronavirus and it's effect on his 10AM album

Rapper Strongman

Strong Empire CEO and rapper, Strongman Burner, has talked about how the sudden outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic in 2020 affected his 10 AM album which he happened to have released in the same year.

In an interview with Kay Official on the Dryve of Your Lyfe which airs on Y102.5 FM in Kumasi, he stated that concerning the streams, airplay, and the feedback from fans, it was great and all the songs had their share but he did have one problem.



“The only problem I had was the fact that I had a calculated figure which I thought I was going to get but due to COVID-19, we didn’t play many shows like we used to, so I didn’t get that amount and that was the only bad thing”, he said.



Looking on the positive side, Strongman acknowledged that despite not making as much money as he expected from the album, he did get an increase in streaming numbers.



On that note, he concluded that the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic on his album was not so bad after all.

He also mentioned that thanks to Covid-19, he has been able to make time to do more performances at weddings and private events.



Strongman’s 10 AM album consists of ten songs with features from artistes like Medikal, KelvynBoy, Worlasi, Qwamina MP, Fameye, and others.



Popular among the songs on the album are Pilolo which features Kelvyn Boy, Bossu featuring Medikal, and Lockdown, which he recorded with Worlasi.