Students in England study Lyrical Joe’s rap song, musician confirms

Lyrical Joe On Derk Lyrical Joe's music studied by students abroad

Wed, 30 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian rapper Lyrical Joe has had his song analyzed by some university students at Edge Hill University in England.

The proud moment for the artiste came to light when he shared the image on his Instagram with a snippet of his lyrics projected on the board for students to study.

Scrolling through the artiste's post, he took a screenshot of the lecturer who had tagged him in the post and was in charge of the course the students studied.

“They love it when I use words beautifully knitted together, so I got them this one from Ghana's finest pen, @_Lyricaljoe.

“Make sure your favourite improves his pen game so that I can get some beautiful lyrics for my board. Can't use LJ all the time,” the British lecturer shared with netizens.

Lyrical Joe joins the tall list of artistes like Kofi Kinaata, Okyeame Kwame, and others who have had their songs studied by students at the tertiary level.





