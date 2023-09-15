‘Stupid performance! Singing like overrated Cina Soul was a terrible idea’ – Sally Mann tells contestant

Ghanaian singer, Cina Soul

Sally Mann, a judge on the Darling Factor reality TV show, has lashed out at a contestant for singing a rendition of Cina Soul’s song, which according to her, did not suffice.

After performing Cina Soul’s track titled ‘Feelings’, the contestant, identified as Diana, stood before the judges for her remarks and Sally Mann gave what has been described as an extremely harsh response.



Not only did Sally label her performance stupid and terrible; but she also described the original owner of the song as an overrated artiste.



“What stupid thing did you come to do here? Are we kids to you? What was that? I don’t know what happened to you today, I don’t know if you wanted to sound like that girl…erm…what’s her name? Cina Soul. It took a lot of things away from you. I didn’t feel you. Your vocal range is beautiful and you could have done it your way but you sounded terrible. Be yourself! There can only be one Diana and that’s you.



“You don’t need to sound like Cina Soul because, for me, Cina Soul has been that one person that is overrated in Ghana. So be you!” she exclaimed.



The video, which is currently making rounds on the internet has stirred numerous reactions amidst backlashes directed at Sally Mann for dragging Cina Soul into her remarks.

While some have described the act as clout chasing, others have insisted that her harsh comments were totally uncalled for.



Watch the video below:













EB/BB