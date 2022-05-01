Style and fashion reign at Asamoah Gyan's book launch

Ghana's all-time top-scorer and former captain of the senior national team, Asamoah Gyan, on Saturday, April 30, launched his much-anticipated book that details his life and career at the Kempinski Hotel, Accra.

The event was graced by Ghana's president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Chief of Staff, Frema Opare as well as some Members of Parliament, notably, Kennedy Agyapong.



The night witnessed stars and dignitaries looking their best in well-tailored outfits for the august occasion.



GhanaWeb caught up with some former Black Stars players, Derrick Boateng and Attorney Barffour who looked dapper on the red carpet.



The man of the day, Asamoah Gyan aka Baby Jet wore a blue tailored tuxedo with a black bow tie and complemented his look with a clean shave that made him younger than his age. The turnout at the event proved that the 36-year-old footballer is loved by the country he has served.



The likes of Freedom Jacob Caesar, French Ambassador, Anne-Sophie Avé, businessman, Ernest Ofori Sarpong, Salma Mumin, Mona4Reall, and a host of others turned out to support Asamoah on his maiden book launch.







































