Style and tradition displayed at Asantehemaa's 5th-anniversary celebrations

Asantehemaa celebrates 5th enstoolment anniversary

The Queenmother of Asanteman, Nana Konadu Yiadom III, has marked her 5th enstoolment anniversary in style.



A host of dignitaries including First Lady Rebecca Akfu-Addo, Vice president, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and wife, Second Lady Samira Bawumia, former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings as well as the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare were present at the durbar organized for Her Royal Majesty.



It was a display of rich Ghanaian culture and traditions amidst merrymaking.



Attendees make a huge fashion statement with their outfits. The customized print that had the face of Asantehemaa boldly on it was styled to perfection.

Also present was the French Ambassador to Ghana, Anne-Sophie Avé as well as other dignitaries from the African continent.



Samira Bawumia who graced the occasion sent her wished Asantehemaa well in her reign.



"Congratulations to Nana Konadu Yiadom III on her 5th anniversary as Asantehemaa.It was refreshing to hear the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II reiterate the indispensable role of the contemporary Queenmother in our collective development," the post read.



