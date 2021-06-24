Submission for Ghana Music Awards UK closed

Ghana Music Awards UK

Submission of works for the 5th edition of the annual Ghana Music Awards UK has been closed.

The organizers of the Awards (GMA-UK), Alordia Promotions and West Coast, opened nominations for this year’s edition from May 25 to June 22, 2021.



The organizers who have already unveiled their board and Academy members in a note on social media stated that the nominees' announcement will be held together with the launch of the awards in Accra on 23rd July 2020.



Background

A statement by Ekow Anderson states that every musician and producer whose works fall within the calendar year from 1st April, 2020 to 31st March, 2021 can email or submit their works online.