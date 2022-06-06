0
Submission of entries open for 2022 Ghana National Gospel Music Awards

NGMA 2022.jpeg Interested stakeholders have been urged to file nomination for the award

Mon, 6 Jun 2022

Submission of entries for the 5th edition of the prestigious Ghana National Gospel Music Awards is officially opened.

Undoubtedly the most sought after awards scheme in the Gospel fraternity, eligible candidates are advised to file their submissions by visiting www.ngmagh.com.

The submission period is open from 3rd June to 30th June 2022.

The eligibility period is from 1st December 2020 to 30th March 2022.

Powered by Global Expert Recovery Limited, the 2022 Ghana National Gospel Music Awards is scheduled for August 2022.

Below is the full list of categories.

Lifetime Achievement Award

Female Vocalist of the year

Songwriter of the year

Music Video of the year

Music Instrumentalist of the year

Audio Engineer of the year

Tradition Song of the year

Collaboration of the year

Best Worship Song of the year

Best Praise Song of the year

Best Gospel Song of the year

Music Promoter of the year (Radio/TV)

Music Promoter of the year (online/blogging)

Adventist Vibrant Artiste of the year

Artiste Manager of the year

International Artiste(s) of the year

African Artiste(s) of the year

Urban Artiste of the year

Male Artiste of the year

Female Artiste(s) of the year

Artiste(s) of the year (Diaspora)

Song of the year (Diaspora)

Church Choir of the year

Choral Group of the year

New artiste(s) of the year

Uncovered Artiste(s) of the year

MUSIGHA Gospel Performance of the year

Artiste(s) of the year

Best Hybrid Gospel Song of the year

