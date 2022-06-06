Submission of entries open for 2022 Ghana National Gospel Music Awards

Interested stakeholders have been urged to file nomination for the award

Submission of entries for the 5th edition of the prestigious Ghana National Gospel Music Awards is officially opened.

Undoubtedly the most sought after awards scheme in the Gospel fraternity, eligible candidates are advised to file their submissions by visiting www.ngmagh.com.



The submission period is open from 3rd June to 30th June 2022.



The eligibility period is from 1st December 2020 to 30th March 2022.



Powered by Global Expert Recovery Limited, the 2022 Ghana National Gospel Music Awards is scheduled for August 2022.



Below is the full list of categories.



Lifetime Achievement Award



Female Vocalist of the year

Songwriter of the year



Music Video of the year



Music Instrumentalist of the year



Audio Engineer of the year



Tradition Song of the year



Collaboration of the year



Best Worship Song of the year

Best Praise Song of the year



Best Gospel Song of the year



Music Promoter of the year (Radio/TV)



Music Promoter of the year (online/blogging)



Adventist Vibrant Artiste of the year



Artiste Manager of the year



International Artiste(s) of the year

African Artiste(s) of the year



Urban Artiste of the year



Male Artiste of the year



Female Artiste(s) of the year



Artiste(s) of the year (Diaspora)



Song of the year (Diaspora)



Church Choir of the year

Choral Group of the year



New artiste(s) of the year



Uncovered Artiste(s) of the year



MUSIGHA Gospel Performance of the year



Artiste(s) of the year



Best Hybrid Gospel Song of the year