Subtract my 4-year-old career from Sarkodie’s career, I’m nowhere close – Black Sherif

Black Sherif is an award-winning Ghanaian hiphop musician

Ghanaian musician, Black Sherif, has asked Ghanaians to desist from championing what he described as unnecessary comparisons between him and his senior colleague, Sarkodie.

He made this comment while reacting to claims that Sarkodie’s Jamz album wouldn’t have attained a successful feat without his famous ‘Country Side’ collaboration with the rapper.



‘Country Side’, one of the singles off Sarkodie’s ‘Jamz’ album, has been touted as its only successful track.



It has been tagged as the most popular song on the album, considering the traction it has since received from fans and Black Sherif’s influence.



But reacting to such claims during a discussion on United Showbiz, Black Sherif said,



“If I had not been on the album, it still would have been what it is supposed to be. Albums and music are spiritual. I don’t know his destiny. If I were not on the album, it would have still taken the path its supposed to take.



“Sarkodie was doing these years before me, who am I to tell him that his album wouldn’t have been big without me? I have been doing music for only four years, subtract it from the number of years he has been doing music and see what he has been able to do. It doesn’t make sense,” he stated.

He, however, bemoaned the current trend of creating unhealthy competitions, enmity between artistes on social media just for trends.



“People sit on the internet, buy data and pursue a certain agenda just for trends. That’s what is done these days. In real world, there is love between us. Lots of love. But some people on social media chose to put enmity between us and it’s really bad.”



Scores of celebrities have since commended him for what they described as a mature and wise way of addressing the issue.



Watch the video below:





EB/OGB