Success is not sexually transmitted – Delay

Thu, 6 Oct 2022 Source: classfmonline.com
TV personality Delay has said in a tweet that success is not sexually transmitted.
Seemingly directed at women who are in the habit of seeking out wealthy men for romantic relationships in pursuit of money and success, Delay said this on October 3, 2022.
“Hello there, dating a rich guy doesn’t guarantee that you’ll make it in life,” the entrepreneur and TV show host began.
“Success is not sexually transmitted [smile emoji],” she concluded in the tweet.
Born Deloris Frimpong Manso, Delay’s Twitter bio describes her as “numbed by the will to gain.”
Hello there, dating a rich guy doesn’t guarantee that you’ll make it in life.— The Delay Show Is Back On TV3 ????????☀️ (@delayghana) October 3, 2022
Success is not sexually transmitted ????
