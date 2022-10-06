1
Menu
Entertainment

Success is not sexually transmitted – Delay

91994016 Deloris Frimpong Manso alias Delay

Thu, 6 Oct 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

TV personality Delay has said in a tweet that success is not sexually transmitted.

Seemingly directed at women who are in the habit of seeking out wealthy men for romantic relationships in pursuit of money and success, Delay said this on October 3, 2022.

“Hello there, dating a rich guy doesn’t guarantee that you’ll make it in life,” the entrepreneur and TV show host began.

“Success is not sexually transmitted [smile emoji],” she concluded in the tweet.

Born Deloris Frimpong Manso, Delay’s Twitter bio describes her as “numbed by the will to gain.”

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Akufo-Addo 'storms' Manhyia to meet National House of Chiefs, MMDCEs
ECG prepaid ‘dumsor’ and the woes of customers
Anyidoho launches 'attack' on Asiedu Nketiah over NDC chairmanship bid
Pressure mounts on Alan Kyerematen to resign as Trade Minister
Why we approved incompetent Akufo-Addo ministers – Haruna Iddrisu
Burkina Faso: Ousted coup leader resigns, flies to Togo as Traore takes full control
Meet Ibrahim Traore: The 34-year-old military leader of Burkina Faso
Dotsei Malor questions Akufo-Addo's bodyguard 'ultramodern' hospital in Accra
A Plus shares horrifying video of indiscriminate shooting in Kyebi Apapam
Ghanaian footballer dies in horrific car crash in US
Related Articles: