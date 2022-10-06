Success is not sexually transmitted – Delay

Deloris Frimpong Manso alias Delay

TV personality Delay has said in a tweet that success is not sexually transmitted.

Seemingly directed at women who are in the habit of seeking out wealthy men for romantic relationships in pursuit of money and success, Delay said this on October 3, 2022.



“Hello there, dating a rich guy doesn’t guarantee that you’ll make it in life,” the entrepreneur and TV show host began.



“Success is not sexually transmitted [smile emoji],” she concluded in the tweet.

Born Deloris Frimpong Manso, Delay’s Twitter bio describes her as “numbed by the will to gain.”



