‘Such is life’, DJ Cuppy opens up on failed engagement with Ryan Taylor

DJ Cuppy and her British lover, Ryan Taylor

Popular Disc jockey, DJ Cuppy has opened up about her failed engagement with British boxer, Ryan Taylor

Recall DJ Cuppy, in December 2022, confirmed her relationship with Taylor after a viral video suggested a marriage proposal.



However, rumours of a split emerged on July 15 when the couple unfollowed each other on social media.



Speaking during a recent Women in Management, Business, and Public Service (WIMBIZ) conference in London, Cuppy touched on some of the setbacks she has had to face in life.



She recounted her failed jewelry line and academic challenges at Oxford.



Cuppy also confirmed that she is no longer engaged while expressing optimism about what the future holds for her.

“Now I can stand here and tell you how unpredictable my life has been despite being from a privileged background,” she said.



“Whether it is my failed jewellery line which I did at 28 years old, or going to University of Oxford at 29 and almost failing class.



“Perhaps a cherry on top, last year I got engaged and I am no longer engaged but such is life and I know my story is still happening and there is more to come and I am okay with the uncertainties.”



