Such nonsense – KOD berates Ambolley for tagging VGMA an 'enemy' of highlife music

Fashion designer and broadcaster, Kofi Okyere Darko (KOD) has lashed out at highlife legend, Gyedu Blay Ambolley who accused organisers of the Vodafone Music Awards scheme of causing a decline of the highlife genre.

Mr Ambolley in an interview with Graphic Showbiz said the organisers of the annual music event and the media have over the years through their actions given foreigners a false impression of music representation in Ghana.



But reacting to the claim by the veteran musician, KOD in a Facebook post said Mr Ambolley’s claim lacked sense.



According to him, VGMA contrary to his claims has been consistent in projecting Ghanaian music more than any other organisation or event.



“Such nonsense!



“Which awards scheme has projected our music industry like VGMA since independence? How many have projected our musicians beyond GH. How many have consistently done more than 10 years?” he stated.

KOD emphasised that the likes of Gyadu Blay-Ambolley and other musicians have refused to evolve and are only expecting things to work in their favour without putting in the needed work.



“Some of our musicians have failed to evolve and quick to blame others for their personal mishaps. When was the last time he released an album? He should be blaming some of the radio stations who don’t even play our music.



“When was the last time or how often do you hear highlife on radio? VGMA cause am? People should look at evolving and projecting themselves instead of pointing accusing fingers,” he said.



Describing the statement by Mr Ambolley as petty, KOD said the legend must also be cautious of how he seeks to discredit other musicians.



“Ambolley should be bigger than this petty comment and should check how he discredits his fellow industry colleagues too. You’re a true celebrity. Don’t go this path Sir. As one of our last of our greats left, this is below him,” the fashion designer and media personality noted.

In his interview with Graphic, Mr Ambolley bemoaned what he said is the contribution of VGMA towards the collapse of the highlife genre.



“It is unfortunate that people think when you sing in Twi or Fante over a Dancehall or Reggae beats it automatically makes it Highlife music. That is not true but it has become the norm over the years because these are the kinds of music VGMA rewards.



“Today, if anyone wants to have an idea of what Ghana represents in terms of music, I bet the person will not count any Highlife artiste since all the perceived big acts currently are not doing Highlife.



“We have buried our own and pursuing Dancehall music and the likes and interestingly, the VGMA has been promoting the agenda by rewarding such artistes with the topmost prizes,” he told Graphic.com.gh in an interview.



He further stated that the media in Ghana has been a major collaborator to the trend.

Reacting to the list, the highlife legend told Graphic Showbiz that “I’m not surprised the Highlife category has only four artistes because the young ones believe that doing other music genres will win them more recognition and awards. Thus our artistes are switching to other music styles but that is not helping the positive cause of Highlife music,” he stated.







