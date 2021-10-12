Sucking of women’s breasts does not prevents breast cancer - Dr Wiafe Addai tells men

President of Breast Care International (BCI), Dr. Mrs. Beatrice Wiafe Addai

President of Breast Care International (BCI), Dr. Mrs. Beatrice Wiafe Addai, has denounced the public perception that sucking of women’s breasts by men prevents breast cancer.

According to the Global Breast Cancer Advocate, no research has proven that breast cancer can be prevented by regular sucking of the breast by men.



Dr. Mrs. Beatrice Wiafe Addai, the President and Founder of Breast Care International, in an interview with Otec News’ Francis Appiah on Monday, October 11, 2021, was reacting to news articles on social media that seek to educate the public on the prevention of breast cancer.



However, she posited that touching them rather helps in early detection of breast cancer, as it may help notice any change or abnormality in the breast which could prompt further medical examination.



“The claim that husbands sucking their wives’ breasts can help reduce the risk of contracting breast cancer is not true, it rather helps in noticing any changes in the breasts, who in turn could notify the women to go for prompt medical examination to be conducted to clear any uncertainty,” she said.

Dr. Mrs. Beatrice Wiafe Addai, the CEO of Peace and Love Hospitals in Accra and Kumasi who has been organizing free breast cancer screening and education over the past two decades and also to mark the 2021 October Breast Cancer Awareness Month asked women to dispel the wrong perception that breast cancer is caused by witchcraft.



She pointed out that though the cause of the disease has not yet been identified, “it has no connection with witchcraft and therefore women should do their own breast self-examination on a monthly basis, go for clinical breast screening on a yearly basis for early detection and also take prompt action for any abnormality detected.”



She advised women to report to health facilities to seek medical attention when they find anything unusual in the breasts and stop resorting to traditional methods in an attempt to seek a cure “because such unapproved methods waste precious time and only delays treatment.”